Putin's Draft Scares Away his Own Citizens, Hurts National Economy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Russia's borders are looking looser than a runny borscht.As Vladimir Putin continues his woebegone war in Ukraine, Russian civilians are leaving in droves, with many fleeing to nearby countries and wealthier citizens seeking the island life far from the front lines, Bloomberg reported. The exodus is taking a toll on the national economy.Continue reading