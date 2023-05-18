Putting Retirement Before Your Kid's College Could Be Doing Them a Favor. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being a parent often means putting your children's needs before your own. And when it comes time to prepare for college, many parents feel they're doing the right thing by stashing money in a college savings plan so their child can avoid crippling student debt. This is admirable, but if doing so leaves you unable to save for retirement, it could be the wrong move.Putting your retirement savings first might seem selfish, but it could actually spare you and your kids a ton of financial hardship down the road. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading