Tommy Hilfiger Aktie

Tommy Hilfiger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 885371 / ISIN: VGG8915Z1027

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29.09.2026 22:47:01

PVH CEO Stefan Larsson Buys $1 Million Shares. Does This Mean the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger Owner is a Buy?

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, executed a direct purchase of 14,179 shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Sept. 11, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($70.53); post-transaction value based on Sept. 11, 2026 market close ($70.64).

PVH Corp. operates as a global apparel leader with $8.9 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and 26,000 employees, leveraging iconic brands and a diversified distribution network across North America and international markets. The company's strategic positioning in the premium casual and contemporary apparel segments provides competitive differentiation through brand equity and omnichannel retail capabilities. However, the company faced operational headwinds in the recent period, reflecting broader consumer cyclical pressures and market dynamics within the apparel sector.

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