PVH CFO Zac Coughlin Resigns; Reaffirms Q3, FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH), a clothing company, on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Zac Coughlin will depart to pursue an opportunity outside of the retail and apparel industry. The company has appointed Melissa Stone as Interim CFO.

Coughlin will remain with PVH through the end of the calendar year and will take part in the company's upcoming third-quarter earnings call.

Stone brings more than two decades within the company and is currently serving as Executive Vice President, Global Financial Planning & Analysis.

The company has initiated a global search for its next CFO.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2025 guidance as announced on August 26.

As announced on August 26 for the full year 2025, the company upgraded its revenue projection to low single-digit growth, from flat to slightly increasing, while reaffirming its constant currency outlook of flat to slightly increasing sales.

The company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share full-year 2025 outlook of $10.75 to $11.00, compared to the prior year's $11.74 adjusted and $10.56 earnings results.

For the third quarter, the company projects revenue to be flat to slightly higher year-over-year, a slight decrease when considering constant currency.

The company projects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.50, which compares to $3.03 adjusted and $2.34 earnings reported in the third quarter of 2024.

On Monday, PVH closed trading 2.15% lesser at $76.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.