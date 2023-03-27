|
PVH Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $138.7 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $390.8 million, or $5.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $151.4 million or $2.38 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.49 billion from $2.43 billion last year.
PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $138.7 Mln. vs. $390.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $5.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.90
