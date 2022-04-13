13.04.2022 14:22:41

PVH Introduces Strategic Growth Plan; Increases Stock Repurchase Plan By $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) introduced its multi-year strategic growth plan "PVH+ Plan." The company reaffirmed its first quarter and full year 2022 outlook. It has increased the stock repurchase plan by $1 billion.

The PVH+ Plan provides roadmap for brand-, digital- and direct-to-consumer (DTC)-led sustainable, profitable growth through 2025 to deliver accelerated financial performance and long-term value creation.

The company noted that the execution of the PVH+ Plan will accelerate the growth of its two key brands Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER.

The company expects execution of the PVH+ Plan will achieve high single-digit compounded annual growth in revenue from 2021 to approximately $12.5 billion in 2025. Free cash flow is expected to be over $1.0 billion in 2025.

The company still expects first quarter 2022 earnings per share to be in a range of $1.55 to $1.60. Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 is still projected to be relatively flat or increase approximately 4% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

The company still projects that 2022 earnings per share will be approximately $9.00. Revenue in 2022 is projected to increase 2% to 3% or increase 6% to 7% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2021.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PVH Corp.mehr Nachrichten