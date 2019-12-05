PwC Canada donates $250K to Mackenzie Health Foundation for New Vaughan hospital

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, PwC Canada presented Mackenzie Health Foundation Hospital with a $250,000 donation during the grand opening of its new GTA North office located at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

"As we open our new PwC office in Vaughan, we are thrilled that we can contribute to the future and health of York Region," said Frank Magliocco, Managing Partner York region and National Real Estate Leader, PwC Canada. "Mackenzie Health is a pillar of the community as they build the first hospital in York Region in the past 30 years. As the community continues to grow, the need for access to healthcare is more important than ever."

"It's a great day when an esteemed business like PwC Canada expands into our growing community and chooses to give back," said Mary-Agnes Wilson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Executive, Mackenzie Health. "At every level of their organization, PwC Canada has made a financial contribution to help build and equip the new Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital. We are grateful for PwC's partnership and investment in bringing the ultimate in health care to our community."

Canada's first smart hospital, the 1.2 million sq. ft. Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital will join Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital to realize a world-class vision for the ultimate health care experience in York Region. For patients and families, this means a 68% increase in available beds and more opportunities for care, the capacity to accommodate up to 100,000 emergency visits per year at Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital, as well as an increased capacity for surgery, including leading minimally invasive surgical techniques.

During the grand opening, guests included the Mayor of Vaughan, Maurizio Bevilacqua as well as MP Francesco Sorbara, MPP Gila Martow, MPP Michael Tibollo and Mary-Agnes Wilson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Executive, Mackenzie Health were in attendance to tour the new office and witness the cheque presentation.

About Mackenzie Health and Mackenzie Health Foundation

Mackenzie Health is a dynamic regional health care provider which includes the existing Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and the future Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital, as well as a comprehensive network of community-based services. In March 2017, the organization received its second consecutive award of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada for its commitment to safety and quality patient care. This is the highest rating a Canadian health care provider can receive. Guided by a vision to create a world-class health experience, Mackenzie Health has an unrelenting focus on the patient and is dedicated to patient needs now and in the future. With over 500,000 residents in southwest York Region, Mackenzie Health is proud to serve one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in Canada. For more information, please visit mackenziehealth.ca.

The Mackenzie Health Foundation is spearheading the Ultimate campaign — the largest fundraising drive ever led by a community hospital in Canada — which is committed to raising $250 million in community contributions toward the total $1.6-billion project cost of the new Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital. Established in 1977, Mackenzie Health Foundation has raised funds for capital projects, medical equipment, technology and educational opportunities at Mackenzie Health. For more information, please visit mackenziehealthfoundation.ca.

SOURCE PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)