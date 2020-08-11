PYA Again Ranks Among the Nation's Top 100 Accounting Firms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, has been ranked a 2020 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). For the fifth year in a row, PYA has earned this recognition, a testament to nearly four decades of investing in client relationships.

IPA analyzed more than 540 responses to its Survey and Analysis of Firms and ranked businesses by U.S. net revenues. This is IPA's 30th annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation—a list it considers to be one of the industry's most comprehensive and precise.

"Even in the midst of a pandemic, our focus is first and foremost our clients and helping them through some of the most challenging times they have ever faced," said PYA CEO Marty Brown. "We are grateful to have earned their trust, to have the opportunity to serve them, and to help them find a way forward as the industries we serve face uncertainties. This ranking really is about our clients and how we can be there for them, especially during the most difficult of times."

PYA provides tax; audit and assurance; and myriad financial planning, strategic planning, and business advisory services, including assistance with operations, real estate, and industry requirements. Despite evolving regulatory changes, PYA continues to find solutions to help banking, healthcare, real estate, non-profits, and other industry clients navigate hurdles and pursue opportunities.

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the Top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

