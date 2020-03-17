Pyramid Logistics Services Expanding Transportation and Trucking Projects to Help Supply Chains

WESTMINSTER, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pyramid Logistics Services, a leading transportation and logistics trucking company specializing in customized client solutions for trade shows, retail, and experiential marketing, announced today that it is expanding its services, and the company, with offices in Westminster, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, has activated its national network to help out businesses and retailers in need.

"This is sheer devastation that we are seeing, and some businesses have been left wondering how their freight or precious cargo will arrive at their desired destinations," said Rob Dissman, Principal at Pyramid Logistics Services. "As we have seen trade shows pause temporarily, we are restructuring our trucking and transportation services to assist corporations in need."

Pyramid Logistics incorporated in 1997 and provides transportation and trucking services in numerous industries including medical, dental, ophthalmic, technology, film and television, retail, and many others with networks and solutions across America.

"If your supplier of transportation services is overbooked or pausing their services, you may be feeling a pinch to deliver your goods on time, and Pyramid Logistics can assist you with those needs," Dissman added.

While the trade show economy is shuttered, Pyramid Logistics is hoping a new wave of businesses facing uncertainty meeting their expectations from retailers and partners.

"We work with some of the biggest brand names in the world, and with our complete fleet of tractor-trailers and our domestic trucking network, we can transport anything for your business," adds Dissman. "From white-glove service to palletized product freight, we can customize the service based on a customer's needs."

To learn more about Pyramid Logistics, please visit https://pyramid-logistics.com.

==================================================================

About Pyramid Logistics:

Pyramid Logistics is currently located in Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Both of these locations offer full services for trade show shipping, expedited freight, warehousing and storage, hotel logistics, supply chain logistics, high-value specialty product delivery, mobile marketing, electronics trucking and shipping, international forwarding, and any other trade show shipping requirements.

#######

Contact: Rob Dissman

Title: Principal

Email: rob@pyramid-logistics.com

Phone: 714-903-2600

SOURCE Pyramid Logistics