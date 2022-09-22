Pyrotecnico Partners with Nova Sky Stories to Now Offer Drone Light Shows at Live Events across America

Pyrotecnico, a Live Events company, secured TheDroneShow.com to promote the innovative entertainment solution to complement their fireworks business.

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrotecnico, a Live Events company, announced today a partnership with Nova Sky Stories to produce drone light shows at major events across North America.

"Sky art is our business so it's a natural, strategic fit to partner with an innovative, technology company like Nova Sky Stories," says Stephen Vitale, CEO of Live Events and namesake of the 5th generation fireworks shows business.

Using fleets of light drones from Nova Sky Stories, Pyrotecnico will now be able to offer drone light shows for existing and new clients across destinations, festivals, communities, sports teams, sporting events, ad agencies, and brands.

Nova Sky Stories was co-founded by Kimbal Musk in June 2022. Musk announced the launch of Nova Sky Stories on Medium.com . As a long-time Burning Man enthusiast, Musk shared commentary in his announcement for Nova Sky Stories after attending Burning Man 2021:

"This was not a light show. This was the ritual we all had traveled thousands of miles to experience. His art took form in the sky. The Man appeared, 800 feet high. He burnt the Man. We all cried tears of joy, sadness, and everything in between." - Kimbal Musk, Founder of Nova Sky Stories

It's the vision of Nova Sky Stories to bring art to the skies of every city and town in the world. "Nova Sky Stories drones were developed by pioneers in this industry," says Lucas Van Oostrum, Co-Founder of Nova Sky Stories. "A team of engineers invested 10-15 years into the development and technology to ensure safety, energy efficiency, and environmentally friendly shows," adds Van Oostrum.

"For over 130 years, Pyrotecnico has brought art to the skies, promoting community and togetherness with its Fireworks and Special FX displays. Now, we have the honor of expanding our jaw-dropping entertainment solutions by adding drone light shows to our arsenal," Rocco Vitale, EVP of Special Effects and Creative for Pyrotecnico.

For more information about booking a drone light show, please visit TheDroneShow.com .

About Pyrotecnico

Pyrotecnico, a Live Events Company, brings five generations of experiences and 130+ years of creating oohs and ahhs for audiences of all sizes. Backed by imaginative and hardworking people, Pyrotecnico and PyrotecnicoFX amplify excitement with fireworks displays and special effects for sports, music, public and private events. Pyrotecnico is headquartered in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with offices across the country. For more information, visit Pyrotecnico.com and LiveEvents.com .

About Nova Sky Stories

Nova Sky Stories is the world's most advanced light drone provider with the mission to bring art to the skies of every city and town in the world. Founded in 2022 by Kimbal Musk and a veteran team of light drone artists and engineers, Nova Sky Stories illuminates the night sky with safe, precise, and environmentally sustainable technology. Nova supplies flocks of light drones, the flight and design software, and FAA and EASA certified pilots to empower production companies to produce live events around the world. For more information please follow Nova on Twitter @NovaSkyStories , Instagram @NovaSkyStories , and online at www.novaskystories.com .

