20.11.2025 17:44:35

Pyrum Innovations Forms Czech Joint Venture For New Tyre-Recycling Plant

(RTTNews) - Pyrum Innovations AG (PYRUM.OL) on Thursday announced that it has signed a shareholder agreement with SUAS Ecology to form SUAS reTIRE s.r.o. in Czech Republic, acquiring a 49 percent stake for about 8.6 million euros.

The venture will build a tyre-recycling plant in Vresová with capacity to process over 22,000 tons annually. A ten-year pyrolysis-oil offtake agreement has been secured, and financing arrangements and plant purchase contracts are now being finalised.

Orders for long-lead components are expected by spring 2026, with commissioning targeted for 2027. Both companies say the project advances large-scale circular-economy development in Europe.

PYRUM.OL closed trading at NOK 328.00, down NOK 4.00 or 1.20 percent on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

