Python stretches lead in language popularity index

Python has its largest lead ever in Tiobe's monthly index of programming language popularity, having jumped ahead of second-place C language by nearly 4.5 percentage points.Published yesterday, the Tiobe Programming Community Index of language popularity for March 2024 saw Python once again leading the index that C and Java once dominated. Python first topped the Tiobe index in October 2021. Elsewhere in the index, Scratch re-entered the top 10 and Rust climbed to 17th. Rust was 19th one year ago.