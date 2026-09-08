Pyxis Oncology Aktie

Pyxis Oncology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C45M / ISIN: US7473241013

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08.09.2026 14:06:26

Pyxis Oncology Confirms Thomas Civikas As CEO And Chairman

(RTTNews) - Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS), a clinical-stage company, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Civik as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective as of September 4, 2026.

Civik has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2026 and as a member of Pyxis Oncology's Board of Directors since 2021.

In connection with Civik's appointment as Chairman, John Flavin, co-founder and founding Chairman of Pyxis Oncology, will transition to Lead Independent Director and will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Flavin has provided leadership to Pyxis Oncology since its founding and has played an instrumental role in the Company's formation, growth and evolution into the clinical-stage organization it is today.

Civik most recently served as the Chairman of ImCheck Therapeutics (acquired by Ipsen) and Repare Therapeutics (acquired by Xoma). He also served as President and CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics until its acquisition by Amgen for $1.9 billion in April 2021.

He was previously Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, and before that, held various roles over a 17-year career at Genentech, with responsibility for several important therapies such as Avastin, Tecentriq, Alecensa and Tarceva.

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