Pyxus International Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB92 / ISIN: US74737V2051
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04.06.2026 14:57:24
Pyxus Swings To Q4 Profit On Higher Sales, Issues FY2027 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Pyxus International Inc (PYYX) swings to a profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, helped by higher sales, the agricultural company said on Thursday.
The company also issued its outlook for fiscal 2027.
For its fourth quarter, Pyxus reported net income of $14.4 million or $0.55 per share compared with a loss of $5.1 million or $0.20 per share a year earlier.
Sales and other operating revenues rose 35.2 percent, to $678.2 million from $501.7 million a year earlier.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Pyxus expects sales of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $240 million.
"We anticipate steady customer demand and sufficient supply, driving favorable outcomes including decreased crop costs and improved working capital," Chief Executive Pieter Sikkel said.
On the OTC Markets, shares of Pyxus International closed Wednesday's trading 0.40 percent lower at $2.4900.
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