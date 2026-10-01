PZ Cussons Q1 LFL Revenue Rises, Maintains FY27 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), a consumer goods company, on Thursday reported 4.5 percent like-for-like revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

In its trading statement ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the Group said expectations for full-year operating profit remain unchanged.

While announcing fiscal 2026 results in August, the company had said that its Board expects to deliver adjusted operating profit in line with then market expectations for the upcoming year, with good underlying momentum in the business, despite macro-economic uncertainty.

The then market consensus was fiscal 2027 adjusted operating profit range of £58.0 million to £61.2 million.

In fiscal 2026, operating profit was 59.5 million pounds, on a reported and adjusted basis.

The company plans to release first-half results on February 10, 2027.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading at 93.90 pence, down 4.20 pence or 4.08 percent.