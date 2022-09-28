Q.ai Wins "InvestmentTech" and "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" at 2022 US FinTech Awards

Leading digital investment app highlighted for success at celebration for fintech market, and the achievements of the country's best and brightest fintech companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q.ai , the digital investment management app offering wealth-management services and solutions, was named winner of the "InvestmentTech of the Year" and "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" categories at the 2022 US FinTech Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements of the best and brightest fintech companies in the United States.

"We are honored to be recognized by US FinTech with both the Investment Tech and Personal Finance awards," said Paul Baessler, Chief Compliance Officer of Q.ai.. "This recognition further demonstrates Q.ai's commitment to reshaping financial services to make wealth creation easy, accessible and transparent for the next generation of investors."

The "Investment Tech of the Year" award empowers individual investors with a platform that delivers AI-powered investment kits and risk management, opening up opportunities previously reserved for institutional investors, and the "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" award epitomizes using technology to boost the wealth-creation opportunities of everyday people. With Q.ai's personalized approach to wealth management and investing strategies, retail investors can benefit from Q.ai's top-performing investment strategies and AI capabilities.

About Q.ai

Q.ai is powering a personal wealth movement to make wealth creation easy, accessible and transparent. It's revolutionizing the investment experience with never-before-seen, AI-powered portfolio and wealth management solutions wrapped up into one-tap investing technology. Q.ai helps users invest with advanced investment strategies by offering Investment Kits to identify trends and predict market changes, ultimately helping investors manage risk and maximize returns. Using deep learning algorithms to identify the best investments, paired with clustering to help mitigate risk, Q.ai is a go-to investing app for all portfolio and wealth management needs. It's complicated stuff made simple.

