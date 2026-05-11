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11.05.2026 08:10:41
Q.beyond Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Confirms 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - q.beyond AG (QBY.DE) posted a first quarter net loss of 1.1 million euros compared to a loss of 0.3 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was 1.5 million euros compared to 2.3 million euros, previous year. The company said its earnings were influenced by future growth investments to expand AI expertise and internationalise its business.
First quarter revenues were 42.8 million euros compared to 46.4 million euros, last year. The company noted that the previous year's figure for the last time included revenues of 2.7 million euros from business fields that were less profitable and have since been discontinued.
q.beyond confirmed its full-year outlook for 2026. By 2028, the company aims to achieve revenues of around 250 million euros with an EBITDA margin of around 10%.
At last close, q.beyond shares were trading at 3.60 euros, down 4.26%.
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