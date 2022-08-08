Q.beyond Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its second-quarter consolidated net loss narrowed to 3.1 million euros from last year's net loss of 3.4 million euros.

EBITDA for the same period rose to 1.4 million euros from 1.2 million euros in the previous year.

Revenues grew 8 percent to 42.0 million euros from last year's 38.8 million euros in a challenging environment.

New orders totaled 106.3 million euros in the first half of 2022, compared with 116.3 million euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, q.beyond expects to see a strong second half of the financial year. Organic growth will be boosted in the second half by the package of various measures.

If these measures show their planned effects, q.beyond will still be able to reach its fiscal 2022 targets published at the end of March.

Including one acquisition in the energy sector, the company's expectation was for revenues between 180 million euros and 200 million euros, and EBITDA between 8 million euros and 16 million euros for the full year.

Excluding the acquisition now called off and in view of the current business framework, revenues and EBITDA will be at the lower end of these forecast ranges.

q.beyond still plans for double-digit growth in its Cloud business, a significant increase in SaaS revenues and for the SAP segment to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

