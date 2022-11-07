Q.beyond Slips To Loss In Q3, Revenues Rise; Cuts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its third-quarter consolidated net loss was 2.8 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 20.7 million euros.

EBITDA came to 1.7 million euros, slightly higher than last year's 1.6 million euros. The prior year's EBITDA was 29.4 million euros including impact of colocation sale.

q.beyond increased its revenues by 8 percent to 43.1 million euros from 40 million euros a year ago. Of total revenues in the third quarter, 78 percent were recurring, while 60 percent were generated in the company's three focus sectors of retail, logistics and manufacturing.

Revenues in the "Cloud & IoT" segment grew 18 percent year-on-year to 35.3 million euros, while SAP segment's revenues declined.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenues between 174 million euros and 178 million euros, and EBITDA between 6 million euros and 8 million euros.

The company previously expected revenues between 180 million euros and 200 million euros, and EBITDA between 8 million euros and 16 million euros for the full year.

The company said it expects a strong fourth quarter. Alongside growth in the organic business, revenues will also benefit for the first time from the majority stake recently acquired in productive-data.

SAP will also return to a course of profitable growth in the coming year.

