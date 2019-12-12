Q CELLS strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia with two social good solar projects in Thailand

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q CELLS (or "the Company"), a world-leading total energy solutions provider from solar cell and modules to energy storage, management and retail, has supplied solar modules to two large rooftop projects in Thailand to help strengthen the Company's growing presence in this and other Southeast Asian solar markets.

The flagship project is a 114.66 kWp system completed in November using 294 Q CELLS Q.PEAK DUO L-G5 390 W modules. The project comprises a number of rooftop installations clustered in a rural part of Chiang Mai Province, a famous tourist area in the north of Thailand. The project has been funded by the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, which is a non-profit organization set up by Princess Srinagarindra, the late mother of former Thai King, Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Foundation's chief aim is to provide underprivileged people with a brighter future by offering much-needed access to better healthcare, educational opportunities and livelihood development. Despite its growing global reputation as a popular tourist location, Chiang Mai is beset by social, environmental and economic concerns. Its popularity has heaped strain on the local electricity network, and roads in the major conurbations of the province are regularly congested - a situation exacerbated by often poor air quality.

The installation of a Q CELLS-powered solar system will help to mitigate some of these effects for local communities, helping to deliver clean and green solar electricity to the grid. The involvement of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation - which has financed and owns the system - is expected to be seen as an encouraging development for the region.

Another flagship project that Q CELLS has been involved in is located in Lopburi in the heart of Thailand, some 150 km from Bangkok. It is here where a 100.32 kWp solar system has been installed at the Thepsatri Rajabhat University using 304 Q.POWER L-G5 330 Wp solar modules from Q CELLS. The University is one of Thailand's most respected higher education establishments, and has benefited greatly from the income generated from the solar system since its connection to the grid earlier this year.

Mr. CJ Ban, Head of Asian and Emerging Market Sales for Q CELLS, said: "I am extremely pleased to have finalized these projects. Our partnership with the Mae Fah Luang Foundation is, I believe, a sign of just how highly Q CELLS modules are considered in Thailand for their quality and performance. We hope to continue our partnership with this Foundation, as well as to seek opportunities to enter into other partnerships in Thailand so that Q CELLS' reputation for excellence can reach a wider audience."

Q CELLS aims to boost market share in Thailand and Southeast Asia

These two large rooftop installations from Q CELLS highlight the company's growing commitment to expand its presence in the growing Thai solar market, as well as the solar markets in neighboring Vietnam and Malaysia.

All three markets have traditionally been difficult for foreign and non-Chinese firms to break into, but Q CELLS is confident that it can strengthen its market presence in the region.

In Malaysia, Q CELLS expects to end 2019 as one of the leading module suppliers in a market that Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) forecasts to expand close to 500 MW this year. In Vietnam, which has enjoyed a stellar year of about 5 GW of growth, Q CELLS is also aiming to boost its market share significantly next year.

Thailand, meanwhile, is on course to grow around 200 MW this year - a modest figure that is expected to nearly double in 2020. "The entire Southeast Asia region is home to more than 200 million people and bursts with opportunity for a company like Q CELLS, where we believe our combination of quality products and market knowledge can help the region fulfil its potential to become a clean energy powerhouse," added Mr. Ban.

About Q CELLS

Q CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., South Korea, Malaysia, and China. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com .

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Q CELLS' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191203/2659336-1

SOURCE Q CELLS