Q Hydrogen Appoints Gary Morris as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Energy Industry Veteran Will Help Drive Commercialization of Hydrogen as Low-Cost Fuel Source

PARK CITY, Utah, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Hydrogen, a private company that has developed transformational technology for converting water into clean, efficient, and renewable hydrogen for energy and electricity production across the transportation and industry sectors, announced today the addition of leading energy industry executive, Gary Morris as Chief Corporate Development Officer.

Mr. Morris will be directly involved in implementing and growing Q Hydrogen's technology within multiple industries, including commercial and financial relationships and transactions. Before Q Hydrogen, he served in leadership roles for several energy companies, including Tervita, Paradigm Energy Partners, and Halliburton, for 31 years. In addition, Mr. Morris continues to serve as a senior advisor to Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., a prominent energy industry investment bank.

"Q Hydrogen has developed unique market-leading technology positioning them to make a difference in the renewable energy space. I am honored to join the company at this time," said Morris.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, The market size for hydrogen in 2022 is $154.74 billion. By 2050, due to global demand for zero-carbon emissions, the green hydrogen market is expected to be valued at $12 trillion.

"Q Hydrogen is focused on making hydrogen a mainstream clean fuel source. We are confident in the addition of Gary Morris to our leadership team, who will advance our success with our innovative technology and development efforts to commercialize the use of clear hydrogen as a leading low-cost fuel source," said Whitaker B. Irvin, Jr., Q Hydrogen CEO.

About Q Hydrogen

Q Hydrogen is poised to become a dominant player in the renewable energy market. Its proprietary technology generates hydrogen from water using hydrodynamic forces created within a turbine featuring a unique design and metallurgy. This allows for hydrogen production at a lower cost and without the carbon impact of conventional methods that utilize natural gas and other fossil fuel sources. The technology's economic viability is well-suited for energy, electricity production, transportation, and industry use. The company aims to further develop and commercialize hydrogen as a low-cost fuel source that is readily available worldwide.

