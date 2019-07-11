|
Q1 2019 Digital Gazette: Security Digitalisation Quarterly Report - Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT, Big Data, and Data Analytics
The "Digital Gazette - Security Digitalisation, Quarterly Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital transformation of the security ecosystem is progressively disrupting traditional patterns. This research provides a brief quarterly analysis on key trends across the market. The Digital Gazette provides an overview on key developments and contracts in the security industry and the relevant partnerships forged amongst its stakeholders around the world during the first quarter of 2019 against the backdrop of digital transformation in this space. This executive briefing covers the major trends noted in Q1, highlighting the key industry participants, their financial performance, and important mergers and acquisitions.
The Digital Gazette also sheds light on the digital champions involved in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT, Big Data, and Data Analytics; recent partnerships; and insights. Moreover, there is an analyst corner with insights provided by the research team on key topics relevant to the industry. The focus in this quarter is on Brexit and the associated opportunities for digital platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Q1 Overview
- Security Market Segmentation
- Q1 Digital Highlights
- Q1 Financials
- Competition Corner
- Q1-Major Contracts Highlights
- Analyst Corner
3. The Last Word
- Q1 Takeaways
- Legal Disclaimer
4. Appendix
