30.09.2020 22:00:00
Q1 2020 Update on Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS Q1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This release contains extensive information on more than 2000 active studios working within the gaming industry.
All the studios are reviewed one by one and sorted by multiple characteristics including location, language, gaming platforms, publishing methods, distribution methods, payment methods, studio capital, number of games released, and much more. This information was also used to analyze the whole game development market within chosen regions and then provide you with multiple ratings describing which properties are the most common for which companies. You can also find the developers who are developing their first game now which is marked for you to explore. This research/report includes all kinds of sizes of developers from the biggest world-known studios to the smallest indie developers without any budgets or publishers.
This release includes all the original information used for this report. It includes all the links and ratings with contact information and other crucial data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contents
2. About the Research
- Goals
- Research Relevance and Periods
- Labour Costs
- Methodology
- Raw Data Guide
3. Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS
- Consolidated Game Development Studios Data
- PC Games Developers
- Mobile Games Developers
- VR Games Developers
- Console Games Developers
- Browser Games Developers
- General Data
- Games Publishing and Developing Studios
- Custom/Own Games Developing Studios
- Games Development Studios Doing Their First Game
- PC Game Development Studios with Their Own Store and Integrated Payment System
- Top Publishers
- PC Game Development Studios Comparison
- European and the CIS Game Development Studios Rating
4. Addendum
- Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog
- Networking and Connecting Tools during a Pandemic
- About the Authors
Included files
- Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS Q1 2020.pdf
- Game development studios in Europe and the CIS catalog 2020.05.xlsx
- Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog.xlsx
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bzf0d
