|
25.04.2022 19:00:00
Q1/2022: Deutsche Börse Group records a strong start to the year
Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q1/2022.Overview of quarterly results:Net revenue rose by 24 per cent to €1,061.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to increased trading activity.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €687.4 million, a 32 per cent rise.Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €420.8 million, a 33 per cent increase year on year. Earnings per share before the effects of purchase price allocation came to €2.40, up 33 per cent.In the first quarter, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected. Therefore, we currently expect that net revenue will increase to more than €3.8 billion and EBITDA to more than €2.2 billion during the current financial year.The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Tuesday, 26 April 2022, at 14:00 CEST. For participation, please register here.
