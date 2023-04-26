Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Q1 2023 revenue down -6%, a reaffirmed growth trajectory for 2023 and beyond



26.04.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST



London, 26 April 2023 INVIBES ADVERTISING (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, announces its revenues for the first quarter of 2023.

At close of the 1st quarter of 2023, Invibes recorded a turnover of 5.4 M, down by -6%, compared to the outstanding benchmark set in the 1st quarter of 2022 which had recorded a turnover growth of +67%.

The quarter was mainly affected by France and Italy whom are in recovery following the sharp slowdown in the digital advertising sector recorded across Europe in the second half of 2022. In parallel, both the United Kingdom and Germany have subsequently recovered and posted strong performances this quarter with double-digit growth, primarily driven by the strong bounce-back of digital advertising in these countries over the period.

This general economic downturn does not cast doubts on the Company's continued favourable long-term growth trajectory, driven by its solid and proven fundamentals and a unique positioning in the competitive landscape.

Intelligent targeting solutions based on big data.

Invibes offers its clients a unique value proposition by harnessing the power of big data based intelligent targeting solutions and innovative, high impact in-feed formats.

In 1st quarter of 2023, Invibes launched a series of new intelligent targeting solutions to offer evermore effective campaigns and bring even more value to its customers: Invibes Survey - an interactive solution that combines the power of branding with the collection of direct feedback from users on any topic gathering key data to optimise future campaigns and improve the customer experience.

Smart Targeting - an advanced targeting capability to develop and activate smart targeting segments such as the travel habits of frequent travellers, a mobile operator's loyal customers or its users who prefer to spend their free time at home.

Invibes Clean Data Room - allows advertisers to download, store and analyse their own customer event data - all in a private, secure, and legal way, to improve campaign targeting and enrich their knowledge of customer journeys.

Outlook 2023: continued growth and a positive EBITDA

Invibes' confidence in its ability to continue to grow in 2023 and beyond is based on its track record of sustained growth in recent years.

In 3 years (Q1 2020 and Q1 2023), the turnover has more than tripled, representing an average annual growth rate during this period of +46%.

This performance illustrates its capacity as a business to adapt to market changes and its resilience in challenging economic times, as was the case in 2020 during the pandemic, during which the Company recorded growth of +19%.

To succeed, Invibes will also capitalise on its unique technology, which is built around an integrated ecosystem called "Connected Walled Garden". Built on proprietary algorithms, this technology is a major differentiating asset that allows the Company to stand out as a unique player in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Beyond this powerful technological capital, Invibes will be able to rely on solid and proven foundations, which have led to its success since its creation: Innovation as a source of performance and efficiency in advertising campaigns and user engagement.

The international network, established in 15 countries, allowing a cross-cutting approach, and the implementation of pan-European systems sought after by the major international brands.

A network of publishers offering unparalleled reach for campaigns.

Experienced and customer-oriented teams.

An ever-growing roster of loyal clients persuaded by the Invibes Advertising solutions which have generated results well above market standards and expectations.

On the strength of these structuring elements, Invibes is confident that in 2023 it will achieve further growth in its turnover whilst returning to a positive EBITDA for the year.

About Invibes Advertising Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316)



LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingTwitter @Invibes_adv







Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO

