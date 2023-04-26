Q1 2023 Turnover: €98.9 million

Strong increase in energy sales and internal services

Energy sales: +46%. A 40% increase in production thanks to better wind and solar resources and the full-year effect of the 2022 commissioning

Services: +58%. Internal services multiplied by five, with a record level of construction sites for own account, but a 31% decrease in services to third-party clients, a one-off decrease, yet with a strong momentum (x2.5) in capacity under construction for third-party clients

After eliminating Internal Services, which mobilized a large part of the teams during the quarter, turnover up +4%





Capacity in operation and construction

2.6 GW in operation and under construction (+31%), including 1 GW under construction





2023 objectives confirmed

Achievement of the 2023 target of 2.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction in 2022, one year ahead of schedule

Confirmation of normalised EBITDA1 target of €275-300 million

2027 ambitions reaffirmed

Owned capacity in operation and under construction: over 5 GW

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 GW

Normalised EBITDA 2 : around €475 million

: around €475 million CO 2 -equivalent avoided: over 4 million tonnes

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN : FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes its first quarter 2023 turnover.

" The quarter was marked by a sustained increase in energy sales. It was a record first quarter thanks to commissioning in recent months and better wind conditions, both in Brazil and in France. In Services, growth was driven by internal services, reflecting the ramp-up of the power plant projects to be commissioned this year. On the strength of this first quarter, we reaffirm our 2023 EBITDA target and our 2027 ambitions ”, commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Q1 2023 TURNOVER

In € million3 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change

At current exchange rates Change

At constant exchange rates4 Energy Sales 62.9 43.0 +46% +41% Services 101.9 64.7 +58% +55% Eliminations -65.9 -12.4 x5 x5 Turnover 98.9 95.3 +4% 0%

ACTIVITY REVIEW

Total turnover for Q1 2023 amounted to €98.9 million, up +4% (stable at constant exchange rates). Energy Sales and Services (after eliminations) contributed to respectively 64% and 36% of the quarter's turnover.

ENERGY SALES

Operational indicators Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Variation Production (in GWh) 950 678 +40% Installed capacity (in MW) 1 637 1 161 +41% Installed and under construction capacity (in MW)5 2 617 2 001 +31% Wind load factor in Brazil 40% 33% +7pts Solar load factor in Brazil 21% - - Wind load factor in France 29% 27% +2pts Solar load factor in France 13% 14% -1pt Solar load factor in Egypt 23% 23% - Solar load factor in Jordania 20% 21% -1pt

Q1 2023 turnover from Energy Sales reached €62.9 million, up +46% (+41% at constant exchange rates) compared to Q1 2022.

Quarterly production amounted to 0.9 TWh compared to 0.7 TWh in 2022, reflecting the improvement in wind and solar resources and the increase in installed capacity in operation to 1 637 MW (+41%) at the end of March 2023.

Analysis by country

In Brazil, production increased by +45% to 794 MWh, benefiting in particular from the full production of the SSM1-2 solar power plants (320 MW), which was commissioned progressively in 2022, and from better wind conditions at the wind power plants;

In France, production increased by +4%, benefiting from the commissioning in 2022 of Carrières de Plaines (8.9 MW) and the acquisition of Cap Sud by Helexia in March 2022 (renamed Helexia Agri);

In other countries, Voltalia benefits from the growth of Helexia, as well as the commissioning of South Farm in the United Kingdom (49.9 MW) and Stavria in Greece (12 MW).





SERVICES

Q1 2023 turnover from Services (internal and external) reached €101.9 million, up +58% (+55% at constant exchange rates) compared to Q1 2022.

The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment increased by +61% to €92.9 million, thanks to a five-fold increase in internal activity over the period, reflecting the record capacity under construction for own account, which amounted to 980 MW at the end of March 2023. External turnover from these segments on behalf of third-party customers decreased by 38% to €30.2 million. Although more than 580 MW are currently under construction for third party customers (x2.5 vs Q1 2022), few significant milestones have yet been reached during the period, as Voltalia recognizes construction turnover as projects progress.

The Operation-Maintenance segment increased by +31% to €9.0 million (+31% at constant exchange rates) thanks to the strong momentum of new third-party contracts won in Europe and Brazil.

Eliminations of turnover in Q1 2023 amounted to €65.9 million (x5 at current and constant exchange rates), reflecting the strong increase in internal services for plants under construction, the vast majority of which are due to be commissioned before the end of 2023, and in operation.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS (SELECTION)

Mandate with IFC for the financing of the Dwangwa solar power plant in Malawi 6

Voltalia has signed a mandate with IFC (International Finance Corporation), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, to finance the Dwangwa project in Malawi (55 MW of solar power and 10 MW of battery storage). The electricity will be sold under a 20-year contract with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Ltd, the state-owned electricity transmission and distribution company.

The Sud Vannier wind farm produces its first kilowatt hours7

Voltalia is continuing to establish itself in the Grand Est region with the commissioning of its Sud Vannier wind farm. With a capacity of 23.6 MW, the project is the third wind farm in the northeast quarter of France after those of Sarry (23.1 MW) and Molinons (10 MW). The production is sold to Leroy Merlin under a 23-year contract, the first corporate PPA8 for wind power in France.

Appeal of a preliminary decision to suspend permits for the Canudos project in Brazil9

The preliminary judicial decision relates to the permits for the Canudos wind farms, located in the state of Bahia, and currently under construction with a total capacity of 99.4 MW. According to the decision, the environmental agency has implemented a procedure that was not applicable. Indeed, the project is located in an area populated by the aras de lear, a brazilian parrot. A complementary environmental study is requested.

2023 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

Voltalia recalls that its target of 2.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, which the Company had planned to reach by the end of 2023, was reached by the end of 202210, one year ahead of schedule.

Voltalia reiterates its normalised EBITDA11 target for 2023, which is expected to be in the range of €275 to €300 million.

2027 AMBITIONS REAFFIRMED

Last October, Voltalia defined a new growth plan for 2027, including the following ambitions:

Owned operating and construction capacity: over 5 GW;

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 GW;

Normalised EBITDA 12 : around €475 million;

: around €475 million; CO 2 -equivalent avoided: over 4 million tonnes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Voltalia and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "seeks," "strives," "aims," "hopes," "plans," "may," "goal," "objective," "projection," "outlook," and other similar expressions. Although Voltalia's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Voltalia's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by Voltalia with the Autorité des marchés financiers, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of Voltalia's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 14, 2023 under number D.23-0267 and in Chapter 5 "Principal Risks and Trends" of the 2022 interim financial report. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Voltalia undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Any information regarding past performance contained in this press release should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an investment recommendation or legal, tax, investment or accounting advice.

Installed capacity as of March 31, 2023

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Storage / Hybrid 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Belgium 13.4 13.4 15.0 Brazil 732.3 347.5 12.0 1,091.8 766.3 Egypt 32.0 32.0 32.0 France 88.9 146.6 4.5 240.0 164.3 French Guiana 8.3 6.8 5.4 13.1 33.6 29.3 Greece 16.7 16.7 16.7 Hungaria 0.9 0.9 - Italy 15.3 15.3 13.0 Jordan 57.0 57.0 57.0 Portugal 36.1 36.1 20.0 Spain 10.6 10.6 8.0 United Kingdom 57.3 32.0 89.3 39.3 Total 821.2 741.7 6.8 9.9 57.1 1,636.7 1,160.9

Capacity under construction as of March 31, 2023

Name of the project Capacity Techno. Country Canudos 1 99.4 Wind Brazil Rives Charentaises 37.4 Wind France Cafesoca 7.5 Hydro Brazil Bolebedu 148.0 Solar South Africa Karavasta 140.0 Solar Albania SSM 3-6 260.0 Solar Brazil Logelbach 12.1 Solar France Montclar 3.7 Solar France Sable Blanc 5.0 Solar French Guiana Garrido 36.4 Solar Portugal Clifton 45.0 Solar Great Britain Higher Stockbridge 45.0 Solar Great Britain Sinamary 11.0 Hydro /storage French Guiana Lercara Friddi 3.4 Solar Italy Helexia 0.4 Solar Belgium Helexia 66.4 Solar Brazil Helexia 9.1 Solar Spain Helexia 22.4 Solar France Helexia 22.8 Solar Hungary Helexia 1.5 Solar Italy Helexia 3.9 Solar Portugal Total (in MW) 980.4

Power production as of March 31, 2023

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Belgium 1.5 1.5 2.1 Brazil 633.80 149.8 10.1 793.7 546.4 Egypt 17.4 17.4 17.2 Spain 2.8 2.8 1.8 France 39.5 31.5 0.1 71.1 61.5 French Guiana 2.1 9.8 11.9 12.0 Greece 5.6 5.6 1.8 Italy 4.9 4.9 4.2 Jordan 25.4 25.4 25.6 Portugal 5.4 5.4 4.4 United Kingdom 10.5 10.5 1.5 Total 673.3 256.9 9.8 0.1 10.1 950.2 678.5

1 Estimated "normalised EBITDA" at December 31 2023, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 6.3 and a wind, solar and hydraulic resource corresponding to the long-term average.

2 Estimated "normalised EBITDA" at December 31 2027, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 5.5 and a wind, solar and hydraulic resource corresponding to the long-term average.

3 The above amounts are the sum of the consolidated data, rounded to the first decimal place.

4 Calculated on a constant exchange rate basis with an average EUR/BRL exchange rate of 5.6 in Q1 2023 versus 5.9 in Q1 2022.

5 As of March 31.

6 Press release of April 18, 2023

7 Press release of April 24, 2023

8 Corporate Power Purchase Agreement : a long-term contract for the sale of renewable electricity that links the producer directly to the company that consumes the electricity.

9 Press release of April 19, 2023

10 Press release of January 4, 2023

11 Estimated "normalised EBITDA" at December 31 2023, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 6.3 and a wind, solar and hydraulic resource corresponding to the long-term average.

12 Estimated "normalised EBITDA" at December 31 2027, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 5.5 and a wind, solar and hydraulic resource corresponding to the long-term average.

