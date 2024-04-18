Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 16:56:35

Q1, 2024

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 556
April 18th, 2024


ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2024

The Q1, 2024 (January through March 2024) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2024.

Highlights for the Q1 result for the fiscal year 2024:

  • The revenue for YTD Q1, 2024 amounted to DKK 31.1 million (2023: DKK 40.5 million).
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 2.6 million (2023: DKK 6.4 million).
  • Profit before tax for the period was DKK 1.0 million (2023: DKK 4.9 million).

In the previous year (2023), Glunz & Jensen delivered a particularly strong Q1. Overall, the Q1, 2024 came out with better-than-expected revenue figures in the offset and flexo solvent segments, whereas the thermal segment showed a week demand.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Glunz & Jensen A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Glunz & Jensen A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Glunz & Jensen A-S 71,50 0,00% Glunz & Jensen A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen