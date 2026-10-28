dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Q1 2026/27 trading update: dormakaba reports organic net sales growth of 4.0% and confirms full-year outlook



28-Oct-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Net sales of CHF 702.9 million, with an organic growth of 4.0% in the first quarter 2026/27

Investments for growth: three bolt-on acquisitions; new production sites in Australia and Bulgaria

Strong order book in Access Solutions

Outlook 2026/27 confirmed Rümlang, 28 October 2026 – dormakaba generated net sales of CHF 702.9 million in the first quarter of financial year 2026/27 (1 July to 30 September 2026), with an organic net sales growth of 4.0%. While acquisitions contributed positively, adding 1.3% to total net sales growth, this impact was offset by divested and discontinued businesses in the period. Total net sales grew 5.2%, reflecting favorable currency effects of 1.1%. Organic net sales growth was driven by volume growth of 1.3% and price increases of 2.7%, with both business segments contributing to organic growth. Access Solutions continued to report robust volume growth, whereas Key & Wall Solutions and OEM benefitted from increased pricing in response to higher raw material costs. dormakaba continued to pursue disciplined bolt-on acquisitions to complement and accelerate its organic growth agenda. In the first quarter, the Group completed three bolt-on acquisitions in the UK and the US. The acquisition of Azure expanded dormakaba’s components offering in the US, while Alliants strengthens its position in the premium hospitality segment worldwide, particularly in North America. The acquisition of Style Group in the UK further reinforced dormakaba’s position in one of Europe’s largest movable walls markets. Commenting on the first quarter, Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba, said: “We are very pleased with developments in the first quarter. Our solid organic net sales growth of 4.0% reflects a resilient business momentum, amid trading conditions still impacted by geopolitical tensions, tariffs and armed conflicts. With a strong order book in access solutions, attractive long-term growth prospects, resilient business portfolio and a strong pipeline of bolt-on acquisitions, we remain disciplined in pursuing opportunities that reinforce our market position and create lasting shareholder value.” Outlook for 2026/27 reiterated dormakaba confirms its outlook for financial year 2026/27 under IFRS Accounting Standards: organic net sales growth above 3%, operating profit margin above 11% and an operating cash flow margin of 10.5–11.5%. Q1 2026/27

ended 30.09.2026 Q1 2025/26

ended 30.09.2025 Change (%) Net sales (CHF million) 702.9 668.4 +5.2 Currency translation impact +1.1 Divestment impact -1.3 Acquisition impact +1.3 Organic growth +4.0 Investor and Analysts Conference Call Time: 09.00 a.m. CET – Register to attend For further information: Investors Media Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media Release (PDF) General Disclaimer This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments. For definition of alternative performance measures, please refer to chapter 5.2 of the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the Annual Report 2025/26 of dormakaba. This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. dormakaba®, dorma+kaba®, Kaba®, Dorma®, Ilco®, LEGIC®, Silca®, BEST® etc. are registered trademarks of the dormakaba Group. Due to country-specific constraints or marketing considerations, some of the dormakaba Group products and systems may not be available in every market.

End of Inside Information