20.07.2023 06:45:23

Q2 2023 results

ABB Ltd / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Q2 2023 results

20-Jul-2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2023 

Comparable order growth from a high base and record-high Operational EBITA margin1

  • Orders $8,667 million, -2%; comparable1 +2% 
  • Revenues $8,163 million, +13%; comparable +17% 
  • Income from operations $1,298 million; margin 15.9% 
  • Operational EBITA1 $1,425 million; margin1 17.5%
  • Basic EPS $0.49; +145%2
  • Cash flow from operating activities4 $760 million

KEY FIGURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHANGE

 

 

CHANGE

($ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

US$

Comparable1

H1 2023

H1 2022

US$

Comparable1

Orders

8,667

8,807

-2%

2%

18,117

18,180

0%

6%

Revenues

8,163

7,251

13%

17%

16,022

14,216

13%

19%

Gross Profit

2,888

2,290

26%

 

5,604

4,571

23%

 

as % of revenues

35.4%

31.6%

+3.8 pts

 

35.0%

32.2%

+2.8 pts

 

Income from operations

1,298

587

121%

 

2,496

1,444

73%

 

Operational EBITA1

1,425

1,136

25%

26% 3

2,702

2,133

27%

29% 3

as % of operational revenues1

17.5%

15.5%

+2 pts

 

16.9%

14.9%

+2 pts

 

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

932

406

130%

 

1,997

1,049

90%

 

Net income attributable to ABB

906

379

139%

 

1,942

983

98%

 

Basic earnings per share ($)

0.49

0.20

145%2

 

1.04

0.51

104%2

 

Cash flow from operating activities4

760

382

99%

 

1,042

(191)

n.a.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see supplemental reconciliations and definitions in the attached Q2 2023 Financial Information.

2

EPS growth rates are computed using unrounded amounts.

3

Constant currency (not adjusted for portfolio changes).

4

Amount represents total for both continuing and discontinued operations.

 

The positive book-to-bill ratio and new record-high Operational EBITA earnings and margin add to our confidence about ABB's 2023 outcome allowing us to sharpen our margin expectations.
Björn Rosengren, CEO

CEO summary
To summarize the outcome in the second quarter, I would first highlight the 2% comparable order growth which was up from last year's already high level, and the positive book-to-bill. It was good to see that the customer activity remained robust throughout the period. Secondly, the high revenue growth of 13% (17% comparable) supported by backlog execution. Thirdly, the record-high achievements on both absolute Operational EBITA of $1.4 billion and Operational EBITA margin of 17.5%, up 200 basis points from last year, with all four business areas above 15%. This was supported by a strong price contribution which more than offset labor Inflation as well as some limited cost inflation related to commodities, with additional support from operational leverage on increased volumes in production. And lastly, the solid cash flow from operating activities of $760 million. All the while we executed on portfolio optimization and continued to introduce leading new technology to help our customers become more sustainable and resource efficient. In my view, the quarter is an additional indication that we are establishing ABB's operational performance at a higher level.

Order momentum was strongest in the systems- and project-related businesses, driven predominantly by the medium voltage segment and process-related industries. This offset some softening from last year's high order level in the short-cycle business, mainly evident in the residential construction segment and across the board in discrete manufacturing where customers normalize order patterns in the face of shortening delivery lead times. In total, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.06 driven by three out of four business areas, and we further increased order backlog.

It was good to see our cash flow from operating activities improve by $378 million from last year and I expect us to improve cash conversion from here onwards. Over the first six months we have generated just over $1 billion in Cash flow from operating activities, which helps position us well for what I expect to be a good cash delivery this year.

As announced earlier in the quarter, we experienced an IT security incident. I am grateful to our teams for the handling of the challenge and containment of the incident, and as a result we have had no consequential material financial impact in the quarter.

Just after the end of the second quarter, we successfully closed the divestment of the Power Conversion division at around $500 million. As a result, we expect to record a non-operational book gain estimated at approximately $50 million in Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023. With this transaction, we have completed all divisional portfolio divestments announced at the end of 2020. That said, we continuously review the product groups within all divisions to optimize the portfolio.

The small acquisition of Eve Systems is another example of our portfolio actions, this time by the Smart Buildings division in business area Electrification. With around 50 employees, Eve generated approximately $20 million in revenues in 2022. It is a pioneer in the new Matter connectivity standard which enables smart home products to be fully interoperable, irrespective of the manufacturer and user operating system, via Thread wireless technology for consumer-facing products tailored to the retrofit market.

I was pleased to see Process Automation unveil its new revolutionary propulsion concept initially aimed primarily at small- to medium-sized vessels, complementing its current market leading Azipod® offering for larger vessels. This industry-first electric propulsion concept ABB Dynafin mimics the movements of a whale tail for ultimate efficiency and emissions avoidance as it is set to reduce propulsion energy consumption by up to 22% compared to conventional shaftlines. The first commercial prototype is expected to be available in 2025.

Björn Rosengren
CEO

Outlook
In the third quarter of 2023, we anticipate a low double-digit comparable revenue growth and the Operational EBITA margin to be slightly up from the 16.6% reported in the third quarter last year.

In full-year 2023, despite current market uncertainty, we anticipate comparable revenue growth to be at least 10% and we expect Operational EBITA margin to be above 16%.

The complete press release including the appendices is available at www.abb.com/news

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The companys solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABBs ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 317 7111
Internet: www.abb.com
ISIN: CH0012221716
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1683727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1683727  20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683727&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)mehr Analysen

21.07.23 ABB Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.07.23 ABB Buy UBS AG
20.07.23 ABB Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.07.23 ABB Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.07.23 ABB Outperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) 17,33 -0,89% ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen