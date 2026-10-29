Q2 Holdings: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) announced full-year revenue and profit guidance increases following a quarter of record operational margins. Financial institutions rely on the company's single digital banking platform to handle retail and commercial operations. This recurring software model generates higher-margin revenue as existing clients expand their usage. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight the software provider's trajectory.

Management expanded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a key measure of operational cash profitability, to 30% of revenue. The margin expansion stems from cloud migration efficiency and a structural revenue shift toward higher-margin subscription sales.

Credit unions are expanding beyond consumer lending into commercial banking to diversify their deposit bases. A $10 billion credit union selected the company's dedicated commercial platform over retail adaptation tools to handle complex treasury services.

Continue reading