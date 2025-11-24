Q2 Metals Aktie

WKN DE: A3D4CR / ISIN: CA74739G1072

24.11.2025 22:25:23

Q2 Metals expands mineralized zones at Cisco lithium project with space exploration tech  

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) recently announced multiple wide, mineralised intercepts at its Cisco Lithium project in Quebec, which has been recognised by the Association de I’exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) as a finalist for the Discovery of the Year Award. As part of its ongoing 2025 drill program and reporting results from three drill holes, Q2 Metals’ identified high-grade mineralisation at CS25-036, CS25-038, and CS25-039 – reinforcing the district-scale potential of one of Canada’s most promising emerging lithium regions.  The Cisco lithium project, located within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, spans over 41,000 hectares with district-scale potential and initial exploration target ranging 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade between 1 and 1.38% lithium oxide.  With mineralization confirmed across multiple wide pegmatite zones, the project has the potential to strengthen the resilience of North America’s lithium supply chain, the company said.  Q2 Metals reported CS25-038 delivered 17 separate intervals, the widest being 66.5 m at 1.55% Li₂O and 58.9 m at 1.09% Li₂O, while CS25-039 showed 12 separate intervals, including 108.5m at 1.62% Li₂O, 71.0m at 1.84% Li₂O, 77.7m at 1.48% Li₂O, and 107.4m at 1.87% Li₂O – underscoring the significant size and continuity of the mineralized zone.  Enhancing its targeting with the real-time multiphysics imaging enabled by Fleet Space’s ExoSphere platform, Q2’s drill results for CS25-036 expanded the known mineralisation zone, resulting in nine intervals, its widest being 272.5m at 1.61% Li₂O, which continues open at depth and along strike. A fourth drill rig was brought in to support efforts to deliver an initial Mineral Resource Estimate in the first half of 2026, the company said.  Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 66,27 -0,12% Cisco Inc.
Q2 Holdings Inc 61,00 2,52% Q2 Holdings Inc
Q2 Metals Corp Registered Shs 0,73 -6,41% Q2 Metals Corp Registered Shs

