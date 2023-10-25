Q3 2023 turnover : €126.2 million

Stable third quarter due to the impact of restrictions put in place in Brazil

Energy sales: +5%. Stability of production (+1% at 1,2 TWh) despite restrictions put in place, after the widespread power cut in August in Brazil

Services: multiplied by x2 (before eliminations) ie (i) internal services multiplied by x7, benefiting from the high level of own account projects, with 346 MW commissioned during the quarter and 643 MW still under construction; and (ii) Services to third-party clients down 6%, almost back to the level before the peak in own-account projects

2023 ambitions

Increase of 2023 capacity target in operation and construction to around 2.8 GW (compared with 2.6 GW previously) including around 2.3 GW in operation (+47% compared with the end of 2022)

Confirmation of the normalised EBITDA1 target of around €275 million

2027 ambitions reaffirmed

Capacity in operation and under construction: over 5 GW

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 GW

Normalised EBITDA2: around €475 million

CO 2 -equivalent avoided: over 4 million tonnes

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code : FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes its turnover for the third quarter of 2023.

« The third quarter was marked by a large number of power plant commissionings, totaling 346 MW, to which must now be added 99 MW since the beginning of October, reflecting the efforts of the teams on the ground. Despite the restrictions put in place following the widespread power cut in Brazil in August, production in the third quarter is increasing, as in each of the first two quarters. On the strength of this progress, and in anticipation of further project disposals for which negotiations are now at an advanced stage, we are reaffirming our 2023 EBITDA target of around €275 million, representing a doubling compared with 2022. We are already working hard to prepare for the next milestones », commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Turnover for the third quarter (Q3) and for the nine first months (M9) of 2023

In € million3 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change

at current exchange rates Change

at constant exchange rates 4 M9 2023 M9 2022 Change

at current exchange rates Change

at constant exchange rates2 Energy sales 78.2 74.7 +5% +5% 216.4 170.9 +27% +26% Services 135.7 63.7 x2 x2 406.9 212.9 +91% +92% Eliminations -87.6 -12.4 x7 x7 -298.1 -59.7 x5 x5 Turnover 126.2 126.0 stable stable 325.2 324.1 stable stable

ACTIVITY REVIEW

Turnover for M9 2023 stands at €325.2 million, stable compared to the first nine months of 2022 at current and constant exchange rates. Energy Sales and Services (after eliminations) contribute respectively 66% and 34% of turnover for the first nine months of 2023.

Turnover for the third quarter of 2023 stands at €126.2 million, stable compared to the third quarter of 2022 at current and constant exchange rates. Energy Sales and Services (after eliminations) contribute respectively 62% and 38% of quarterly revenue.

ENERGY SALES

Operational indicators

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Variation M9 2023 M9 2022 Variation Production (in GWh) 1,166 1,151 +1% 2,997 2,465 +22% Installed capacity (in MW) 2,046 1,521 +35% Installed capacity and under construction (in MW) 2,688 2,432 +11% Wind load factor in Brazil 47% 53% -7pts 39% 38% +1pt Solar load factor in Brazil 24% 26% Wind load factor in France 18% 16% +2pts 23% 20% +3pts Solar load factor in France 22% 23% -1pt 19% 20% -1pt Solar load factor in Egypt 27% 28% -1pt 26% 26% stable Solar load factor in Jordania 29% 32% -3pts 27% 29% -2pts

Turnover for the nine first months of 2023 from Energy sales reaches €216.4 million, up +27% compared to the first nine months of 2022 at current and constant exchange rates. The average EUR/BRL rate is 5.42 during the first nine months of 2023, compared to 5.46 during the first nine months of 2022.

During the first nine months of 2023, production reaches 3 TWh, compared to 2.5 TWh over the first nine months of 2022, an increase of +22%. The production of 3 TWh corresponds to the electricity supply of an equivalent of 3.8 million people, making it possible to avoid 1,144 ktons of CO 2 . The increase in production reflects the growth in operation capacity, which has increased by +35% since September 2022, from 1.5 GW to 2.0 GW.

Turnover for the third quarter of 2023 from Energy Sales reaches €78.2 million, up +5% (at current and constant exchange rates) compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The third quarter was marked by an acceleration in commissioning with 346 MW connected during the quarter, thanks to the achievement of full power of the Garrido complex (+25 MW) in Portugal, the commissioning of Rives charentaises (37.4 MW) in France, the finalization of the commissioning of SSM3-6 in Brazil (+243 MW), and the dynamism of Helexia (+40.8 MW).

Despite these significant advances, production for the quarter only increases by 1%, standing at 1.2 TWh, due to curtailment which temporarily reduces production in Brazil.

Analysis by country:

In Brazil, the electricity network has disrupted since a blackout on August 15. Capping the production of certain power plants reduced production by around 120 GWh. Furthermore, the extension of connection times for new power plants reduced production by around 40 GWh. Therefore, the contribution of the new SSM3-6 solar power plant (260 MW) was significant, but insufficient to increase the country's total production;

In France, production benefits from the new installations of projects dedicated to corporate clients such as SNCF with the commissioning of the Rives charentaises wind power plant (37.4 MW) or Leroy Merlin with the commissioning of the Sud Vannier wind power plant (23.6 MW), and other projects such as Sable Blanc in Guyana;

In other countries, production increases with the contribution of new power plants, in particular those of South Farm in the United Kingdom (50 MW), the Garrido complex in Portugal (51 MW), as well as those of Helexia mainly in Spain and Hungary (9 MW). Production remains generally stable in Egypt and Jordan.





SERVICES

Turnover for the nine first months of 2023 from Services (internal and external) reaches €406.9 million, up +91% (+92% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first nine months of 2022.

The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment is multiplied by x2 to reach €379.7 million, and the Operation and Maintenance segment increased by +18% to reach €27.2 million.

Internal turnover (eliminated in consolidation) is multiplied by x5 to €298.1 million, driven by the internal activity of own account power plants, while turnover with third-party clients is down 29% to €108.7 million. Activity was heavily focused internally, given the numerous constructions and commissionings underway, especially during the first six months of the year.

Turnover for the third quarter of 2023 from Services (internal and external) reach €135.7 million, multiplied by x2 compared to the third quarter of 2022 at current and constant exchange rates. Activity continues to be focused internally, but less than during the first half, with internal turnover (eliminated in consolidation) multiplied by x7 while turnover with third-party clients is down 6% (compared with -29% over nine months) to €48.1 million.

Analysis by segment shows strong growth in the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment:

The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment posts a turnover of €127.0 million, multiplied by x2. Internal activity multiplied by x7, reflecting the numerous active construction site, including 346 MW achieved during the quarter and 643 MW underway at the end of September. The external turnover of this segment fell by 9% to €42.8 million, compared to -34% over nine months, reflecting the rise of large contracts for third-party clients, particularly in Ireland;

The Operation and Maintenance segment records a turnover of €8.7 million, an increase of +8%. The capacity operated on its behalf and for its third-party customers amounts to 6.4 GW, an increase of +46% compared to September 2022, including 4.3 GW for external customers up +52%.

The eliminations of turnover for 9M 2023 and Q3 2023 respectively amount to €298.1 million (multiplied by x5 at current and constant exchange rates) and €87.6 million (multiplied by x7 at current and constant exchange rates), reflecting the sharp increase in internal services.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS (SINCE SEPTEMBER 30)

The Karavasta solar power plant (140 MW) is fully built and ready to produce5

The power plant, the largest in Albania, but also in the Western Balkans, is now built and should produce its first megawatt hours in the coming weeks. The project is capable of providing electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 220,000 inhabitants.

Start of production at the Canudos wind farm6

The project, located in the state of Bahia, in Brazil, consists of 28 wind turbines, a collector station, a switching station and a 500kV transmission line. Furthermore, in line with Voltalia's commitment, since 2021, Voltalia has been collaborating with experts to implement an ambitious program to conserve the endemic Lear's macaw and restore its main local food source, the licuri palm.

Full power for the SSM3-6 solar plant (260 MW)7

Voltalia has commissioned the entire capacity of the SSM3-6 solar power plant, including the last tranche of 133 MW whose entry into operation was slowed down due to the consequences of the network blackout on August 15.

In Brazil, Newave Energia relies on Voltalia for a 420 MW solar project8

Voltalia has sold a 420 MW project, that the company fully developed, to Newave Energia, which will also rely on Voltalia for the construction and maintenance of electrical infrastructure. This ready-to-build project is located in the Arinos complex, in the state of Minas Gerais, in the southeastern region of Brazil. Future photovoltaic plants will produce the equivalent of the consumption of 1.3 million inhabitants of the country and will avoid the emission of around 350 kt of CO 2 per year.

2023 OBJECTIVES

Increase of 2023 capacity target in operation and construction from 2.6 GW to around 2.8 GW: x2.8 compared to June 2019, when the objective was set, including around 2.3 GW in operation (+ 47% compared to the end of 2022).

Confirmation of the 2023 normalised9 EBITDA target of around €275 million representing a x2 multiplication compared to 2022 and a x4 multiplication compared to June 2019, when the target was set. To achieve this objective, Voltalia is relying on a normalised EBITDA of €61 million recorded in the first half of 2023, to which will be added a secured normalised EBITDA of around €214 million in the second half, including:

- Around €124 million from energy sales;

- Around €90 million from Services and Corporate sales. Voltalia benefits in particular from the finalisation of a 420 MW10 ready-to-build project in Brazil, as well as ongoing sales of which more than 100 MW are subject of advanced exclusive negotiations.

2027 AMBITIONS REAFFIRMED

Reaffirmation of the following ambitions :

Owned operating and construction capacity : over 5 GW ;

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties : over 8 GW ;

Normalised 11 EBITDA : around €475 million ;

EBITDA : around €475 million ; CO 2 -equivalent avoided : over 4 million tonnes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Voltalia and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "seeks," "strives," "aims," "hopes," "plans," "may," "goal," "objective," "projection," "outlook," and other similar expressions. Although Voltalia's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Voltalia's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by Voltalia with the Autorité des marchés financiers, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of Voltalia's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 14, 2023 under number D.23-0267 and in Chapter 5 "Principal Risks and Trends" of the 2022 interim financial report. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Voltalia undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Any information regarding past performance contained in this press release should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an investment recommendation or legal, tax, investment or accounting advice.

Installed capacity as of September 30, 2023

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Belgium 17 17 16 Brazil 732 647 1,379 1,068 Egypt 32 32 32 France 126 155 5 286 215 French Guiana 13 7 5 19 44 34 Greece 17 17 17 Hungaria 12 12 - Italy 16 16 15 Jordan 57 57 57 Portugal 74 51 20 Romania 2 2 - Spain 21 21 8 United Kingdom 57 32 89 39 Total 859 1 120 7 10 51 2,046 1,521

Capacity under construction as of September 30, 2023

Name of the project Capacity Techno. Country Canudos 99.4 Wind Brazil Cafesoca 7.5 Hydro Brazil Bolebedu 148.0 Solar South Africa Karavasta 140.0 Solar Albania Logelbach 12.1 Solar France Montclar 3.7 Solar France Clifton 45.0 Solar United-Kingdom Higher Stockbridge 45.0 Solar United-Kingdom Sinamary 11.0 Biomass /storage French Guiana Lercara Friddi 3.4 Solar Italy Helexia 1.4 Solar Belgium Helexia 91.1 Solar Brazil Helexia 16.1 Solar France Helexia 0.1 Solar French Guiana Helexia 2.9 Solar Spain Helexia 1.6 Solar Romania Helexia 8.1 Solar Hongrie Helexia 1.9 Solar Italy Helexia 4.4 Solar Portugal Total (in MW) 643

Power production as of September 30. 2023

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid12 M9 2023 M9 2022 Brazil 1,849 456 34 2,339 1,957 Egypt 59 59 61 Jordan 101 101 105 France 128 155 7 290 224 French Guiana 10 28 38 33 Greece 20 20 17 United-Kingdom 53 53 8 Portugal 47 47 22 Italy 19 19 18 Hungary 3.5 3.5 - Romania 0.7 0.7 - Belgium 10 10 11 Spain 17 17 9 Total 1,977 951 28 7 34 2,997 2,465

Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 turnover. on January 31. 2024 (before market)

About Voltalia Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage installations. It has an operating and construction capacity of 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its renewable customers during all stages of projects, from design to operation and maintenance.



A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia finally offers a global offering to businesses ranging from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services, including the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 1,700 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has a capacity for global action for its customers.



Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Mid&Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index of responsible mid-caps. VOLTALIA

