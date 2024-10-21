To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 562

October 21st, 2024





ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3 2024

The Q3, 2024 (January through September 2024) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q3 (January through September) of 2024.

Highlights for the YTD Q3 result for the fiscal year 2024:

The revenue for YTD Q3, 2024 amounted to DKK 95.1 million (2023: DKK 108.6 million).

EBITDA for the period was DKK 8.1 million (2023: DKK 9.8 million).

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 3.4 million (2023: DKK 5.0 million).

Highlights for Q3 (only) for the fiscal year 2024:

The revenue for Q3, 2024 amounted to DKK 30.2 million (2023: DKK 34.6 million).

EBITDA Q3, 2024 was DKK 4.0 million (2023: DKK 1.6 million).

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 2.4 million (2023: loss of DKK 0.3 million).

The improved result in Q3, 2024 compared to the result in Q3, 2023 is a result of the ongoing optimization within the organization and due to an improved and strategic approach on the procurement of parts and material.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03