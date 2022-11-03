03.11.2022 06:31:07

Q3 Sales Growth of 7%, EBITDA +8%; Weakening Industrial Activity and Volatile Energy Markets

  • Group sales increased by 7% year-over-year, 12.5% FX adjusted, and operational EBITDA grew by 8% in Q3.
     
  • Polymer Processing Solutions achieved 6% sales growth, 12.3% FX adjusted, and 17% operational EBITDA growth in the third quarter. Q3 orders -16.8%, -12.8% FX adjusted. Year-to-date orders +12% and sales +21%.
     
  • Surface Solutions increased sales by 7%, 12.6% FX adjusted in Q3. Operational EBITDA margin transitorily impacted by product mix and higher energy costs.
     
  • 2022 Group Guidance updated: Oerlikon expects sales >CHF 2.9 billion and operational EBITDA margin of 17.017.5%.

Key figures for the Oerlikon Group as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million)

 

 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021

Order intake

764

835

-8.5%

2 327

2 124

9.6%

Order backlog

837

843

-0.6%

837

843

-0.6%

Sales

742

695

6.7%

2 174

1 891

14.9%

Operational EBITDA1 

126

117

7.6%

373

319

16.8%

Operational EBITDA margin1 

17.0%

16.8%

20 bps

17.1%

16.9%

20 bps

Operational EBIT1 

72

61

19.7%

208

159

30.3%

Operational EBIT margin1 

9.8%

8.7%

110 bps

9.5%

8.4%

110 bps

1 For the reconciliation of operational and unadjusted figures, please see tables I and II on page 2 of this news release.

 

Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland November 3, 2022 Our teams have executed extremely well in the first nine months of the year against a clearly more difficult macroeconomic environment. Leading indicators signal an upcoming downturn, however, the timing and scope are difficult to predict. We are already implementing measures to mitigate potential impacts, and remain confident in our mid-term strategy, said Michael Suess, Executive Chairman, Oerlikon Group.

 

Based on our year-to-date performance, we are now expecting Group sales to exceed CHF 2.9 billion and the operational EBITDA margin to be between 17.0% and 17.5% for the full year, added Suess.
 

 

Robust Q3 2022 Performance

Group order intake decreased by 8.5% to CHF 764 million, attributed to Polymer Processing Solutions record order intake in Q3 2021. Sales increased by 6.7% to CHF 742 million. At constant exchange rates, Group sales increased by 12.5%.

 

Operational EBITDA for the third quarter improved by 7.6% to CHF 126 million, and the operational EBITDA margin improved by 20 basis points to 17.0%. Q3 operational EBIT was CHF 72 million, or 9.8% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 61 million; 8.7%). The margin improvements are attributed to higher sales and the benefits of cost actions executed by the Group.

 

Group Q3 unadjusted EBITDA was CHF 126 million, or 16.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 115 million, 16.6%), and EBIT was CHF 73 million, or 9.8% (Q3 2021: CHF 58 million, 8.3%). The reconciliation of the operational and unadjusted figures can be seen in the tables below.

 

Table I: Reconciliation of Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 operational EBITDA and EBITDA1

In CHF million

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Operational EBITDA

126

117

373

319

Income/expenses related to restructuring

0

0

0

1

Expenses related to discontinued activities

0

-3

Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs

-1

-2

-6

-5

EBITDA

126

115

363

315

 

Table II: Reconciliation of Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 operational EBIT and EBIT1

In CHF million

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Operational EBIT

72

61

208

159

Income/expenses related to restructuring

0

0

0

1

Expenses related to discontinued activities

0

-4

Impairment charges

0

-1

0

-3

Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs

-1

-2

-6

-5

EBIT

73

58

198

152

1 All amounts (including totals and subtotals) have been rounded according to normal commercial practice. Thus, an addition of the figures presented can result in rounding differences.

 

2022 Group Guidance updated

For the full year, Oerlikon expects sales to exceed CHF 2.9 billion (previously around CHF 2.9 billion) and the operational EBITDA margin to be between 17.0 and 17.5% (previously around 17.5%).
 

 

Division Overview

Surface Solutions division

Key figures for the Surface Solutions division as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million)

 

 Q3 2022 Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Order intake

346

332

4.2%

1 070

1 004

6.6%

Order backlog

218

177

22.7%

218

177

22.7%

Sales (to third parties)

347

323

7.4%

1 026

947

8.4%

Operational EBITDA

59

59

-0.8%

180

174

3.7%

Operational EBITDA margin

16.8%

18.2%

-140 bps

17.4%

18.2%

-80 bps

 

Despite softening industrial activity, Surface Solutions increased order intake by 4.2% to CHF 346 million and sales by 7.4% to CHF 347 million. The higher sales were attributed to recovery in aerospace and in automotive, the latter driven by gradually easing of the supply-chain shortages.

 

The Q3 operational EBITDA margin decreased by 140 basis points to 16.8%, reflecting product mix effects and higher energy costs. Operational EBIT was CHF 22 million, or 6.4% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 19 million, 6.0%). The divisions unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 59 million or 16.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 58 million, 18.0%). EBIT was CHF 23 million, or 6.5% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 18 million, or 5.5%).

 

Polymer Processing Solutions division

Key figures for the Polymer Processing Solutions division as of September 30, 2022 (in CHF million)

 

 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021

Order intake

418

503

-16.8%

1 257

1 120

12.2%

Order backlog

620

665

-6.9%

620

665

-6.9%

Sales (to third parties)

395

372

6.1%

1 147

944

21.5%

Operational EBITDA

65

55

17.4%

188

137

37.6%

Operational EBITDA margin

16.4%

14.8%

160 bps

16.4%

14.5%

190 bps

 

Polymer Processing Solutions delivered another quarter of robust results. Sales increased by 6.1% to CHF 395 million. Order intake was sustained at a high level at CHF 418 million. Compared to the prior year, order intake was lower due to the record level of order intake in Q3 2021.

 

Q3 operational EBITDA improved by 17.4% to CHF 65 million. The operational EBITDA margin of 16.4% was 160 basis points higher year-over-year, due to improved operating leverage and cost control. Operational EBIT was CHF 51 million or 12.9% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 40 million, 10.9%). The divisions unadjusted Q3 EBITDA was CHF 65 million, or 16.4% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 52 million, 13.9%), and EBIT was CHF 51 million or 12.8% of sales (Q3 2021: CHF 37 million, 9.9%).
 

 

Additional Information

Oerlikon will present its results during a conference call today beginning at 10:30 CET. To participate, please click on this link to join the webcast.

 

To ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial in.

Country 

Local toll call numbers

Switzerland

+41 58 310 50 00

UK

+44 207 107 06 13

USA

+1 631 570 56 13

 

The media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir.

 

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Groups solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two divisions Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 000 employees at 202 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Sara Vermeulen Anastasi
Head of Group Communications
Tel.: +41 58 360 98 52 
sara.vermeulen@oerlikon.com
www.oerlikon.com		 Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +41 58 360 98 50
stephan.gick@oerlikon.com
www.oerlikon.com
