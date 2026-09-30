Q32 Bio Aktie
WKN DE: A4ZZ0Z / ISIN: US7469641051
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30.09.2026 16:06:00
Q32 Bio Reports Bempikibart Data In Alopecia Areata
(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio (QTTB) reported additional results from Part B of the Phase 2a SIGNAL-AA trial of bempikibart in patients with severe or very severe alopecia areata, presented at the EADV Congress 2026.
Bempikibart is an investigational fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody designed to block IL-7 and TSLP signaling and re-regulate adaptive immune function.
In the 33-patient study, the mean reduction in SALT score from baseline was 35.3% at Week 36. In the modified intent-to-treat population, 40% of patients achieved a SALT-20 response, while 44% achieved SALT30 and SALT50 responses.
Responses were also maintained or deepened during the 16-week off-drug period. Among 18 patients followed off treatment, 44% achieved SALT-20, 61% achieved SALT30 and 50% achieved SALT50 responses at Week 52.
Q32 Bio said bempikibart was generally well tolerated, with no new safety signals or treatment-related serious adverse events. The company plans to advance bempikibart into a registration-directed program for severe or very severe alopecia areata in the first half of 2027.
Currently, QTTB is trading at $9.57, up 0.21%.
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