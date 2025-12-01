Q32 Bio Sells Phase 2 Complement Inhibitor ADX-097 To Akebia Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Q32 Bio, Inc. (QTTB) announced Monday it has sold its Phase 2 complement inhibitor, ADX-097, to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA).

ADX-097, the lead product candidate from Q32 Bio's tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform, is a humanized anti-C3d Factor H monoclonal antibody fusion protein.

ADX-097 is designed to inhibit complement activation, an integral part of the innate immune system, through a novel, tissue-targeted mechanism with potential in a range of indications associated with C3d deposition including kidney, autoimmune, vascular and skin diseases.

Q32 Bio's tissue-targeted complement platform is designed to inhibit complement activation in the tissue while minimizing systemic complement blockade, a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics.

Q32 Bio retains the rights to its wholly owned tissue-targeted complement inhibitor platform, including ADX-096 and other remaining early-stage assets and is continuing to evaluate strategic options for these programs.

Akebia has acquired ADX-097 and will be responsible for future development and commercialization. Under the terms of the agreement, Q32 Bio will receive $12 million in upfront payments and a near-term milestone.

This includes $7 million received at signing, $3 million at the 6-month anniversary of signing, and $2 million payable upon the earlier of the achievement of a milestone or the end of 2026.

These payments and potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones total up to $592 million. Q32 Bio is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on potential future sales of ADX-097, ranging from low single-digit to mid-teen percentages.

Q32 Bio now expects its cash and cash equivalents, together with the upfront payments and near-term milestone from the sale of ADX-097, to fund operations into the second half of 2027, through the SIGNAL-AA Part A OLE and topline results of the SIGNAL-AA Part B trial expected in mid-2026.