Q32 Bio Stock Jumps 83%, After Positive Phase 2 Alopecia Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) shares surged $9.30, or 83.01 percent, to $20.51 on Monday, after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported positive 36-week topline results from Part B of its SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a trial evaluating bempikibart in patients with severe or very severe alopecia areata.

The stock opened at $18.33 after closing at $11.21 in the previous session on the Nasdaq. It traded between $17.28 and $20.74 during the session, with 17.74 million shares changing hands, compared with an average daily volume of 0.81 million shares. The stock has traded between $1.57 and $20.74 over the past 52 weeks.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, with patients achieving a 35.3 percent mean reduction in SALT scores from baseline. In the modified intent-to-treat population, 40 percent of patients achieved a SALT-20 response, while 44 percent achieved both SALT30 and SALT50 responses. Bempikibart also demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no treatment-related serious adverse events or Grade 3 or higher adverse events. Based on the positive data, Q32 Bio plans to advance the therapy into a registration-directed program in the first half of 2027.