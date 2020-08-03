QA Mentor Acquires Software Consulting Company in India

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QA Mentor, Inc., the global award-winning, leading software quality assurance and testing services provider, announced the acquisition of GoodTech Consulting Pvt Ltd, a privately held software consulting company in Pune specializing in IT Service Management, Cloud Services, Robotic Process Automation, Environment Management and Virtualization services. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed by company officials.

"We are very excited about this strategic acquisition," said Founder and CEO of QA Mentor, Inc. Ruslan Desyatnikov. "We were very selective in our identification process and evaluated number of companies in the digital transformation space which will strengthen our automation capabilities in Business Process Management, Robotic Process Automation and provide subject matter expertise around Requirements Analysis & Engineering, IT Service Management and Cloud Services which many of our existing clients are required. Arsenal of those additional services which can be offered immediately will position our organization ahead of our competitors as we are facing a huge demand nowadays around Requirements Engineering and Cloud Solution Services."

"We are very happy to be part of such a strategic and unique company led by Ruslan Desyatnikov," said Govind Kulkarni co-founder of GoodTech Consulting Pvt Ltd. "Our vision and future strategic initiatives are aligned with Ruslan and we are looking forward to being a part of a larger Global Organization. This acquisition will allow us rapidly implement what the market needs and provide new, innovative automation solutions around Business Process Management, Robotic Process Automation and Service Virtualization for our clients."

"We are looking forward for a great association with QA Mentor by bringing more maturity, experience and success in specialized services around environment management, cloud management, service virtualization and BPM automation", said Nitin Kulkarni co-founder of GoodTech Consulting Pvt Ltd. "We were very impressed with QA Mentor's overall vision and future expansion strategy which will help us to target new markets and offer new specialized services to attract new clients."

About QA Mentor, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in New York, QA Mentor, Inc. is multi-awards winning, CMMI Level 3 appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000 certified leading independent software testing company headquartered in New York. With 176 global QA resources in 8 different countries offering more than 30 QA Testing Service s and covering all time zones, QA Mentor is a global leader in Software Quality Assurance and Testing space. Serving 427 clients from Fortune 500 to start ups in 28 countries, QA Mentor supports applications in 9 different industries. With unique products propositions from a crowdsourcing platform with a pool of 12,000 crowdsourced testers to a test management platform, unique and economical services offerings and QA education from e-learning and corporate training.

About GoodTech Consulting Pvt Ltd.

GoodTech Consulting provides end-to-end digital transformation services for customers across the globe serving BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics domains. Our accelerated solutions designing approach helps to see every possible way to automate and achieve objectives, improve process efficiencies, enhance effectiveness, and user experience. Their simple mantra is: Automate, Automate, Automate. We are solving business problems by understanding every aspect of a business process, designing, developing, and implementing software applications with top-of-the-line BPM and RPA software systems like Bonitasoft, Appian, Pega, AgilepointNX and UiPath.

