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10.11.2026 07:14:29

Qantas, Accenture Ink Deal To Modernise Operations, 850 Jobs To Be Cut In Coming Years

(RTTNews) - The Qantas Group (QUBSF.PK, QAN.AX) on Tuesday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Accenture Plc (ACN) to modernise its back-end systems, processes and data, a move which is expected to affect around 850 jobs over the coming years as some corporate services will be transferred to Accenture.

Under the partnership, Qantas said that it will simplify and redesign parts of its corporate functions, with some services transferred to the Accenture teams in India and Australia. The services will subsequently be further transformed through automation and Artificial Intelligence or AI. Accenture will make an upfront investment to accelerate the modernisation of Qantas' data platforms, the company added in an official statement.

Qantas said that it will be holding consultations with the affected employees and unions before determining individual outcomes. The first phase of changes is expected to be implemented by the middle of 2027.

Commenting on the developments, Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said, "The partnership was about building a more modern, competitive organisation and preparing the business for the future. We know this will be difficult news for some of our people and this decision is not a reflection of their contribution or commitment. We are focused on providing redeployment into other roles across the Group where possible, including new roles we're creating in Australia, as well as on reskilling, retraining and ongoing support and care."

On the ASX, QAN.AX is up 6.3 percent on Tuesday's trading at A$9.90.

On the NYSE, ACN ended Monday's trading at $254.37, down $6.13 or 2.4 percent. In overnight trading, the stock is up 0.52 percent at $255.69.

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