Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
13.06.2024 03:45:16

Qantas Airways To Buy Remaining 49% Stake In TripADeal For A$211 Mln

(RTTNews) - Australia-based Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) said that it will buy the remaining 49 percent of Byron Bay born online travel business TripADeal for A$211 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024. Through the full acquisition, Qantas expects combined cost and revenue synergies to build to at least A$50 million annually across the Group, over time.

Qantas acquired a majority stake in TripADeal in 2022.

Qantas noted that TripADeal will continue to operate as an independent business, working with a range of travel partners and airlines, including Qantas and Jetstar, to build and deliver ready-made packages. TripADeal recently added cruises to its platform, expanding the itinerary options for travellers.

Founders of TripADeal, Norm Black and Richard Johnston, will depart the company. Matt Wolfenden, who has been with the company for seven years, has been promoted to chief executive officer and will lead the 150- strong team in Byron Bay and tour guides based in 30 countries.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Leitindex bewegte sich am Donnerstag tief im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls deutliche Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen