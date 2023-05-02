Qantas CEO Alan Joyce To Retire, Names Vanessa Hudson Successor; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Australian flag carrier Qantas Group (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) announced Tuesday the appointment of Vanessa Hudson as the next CEO and Managing Director, taking over from Alan Joyce when he retires in November 2023 after 15 years in the role. Qantas shares were losing around 3 percent in Australian trading.

Joyce noted that he had extended his time as CEO, at the Board's request, to see through the COVID recovery plan.

Now that the company is on the other side of that crisis, it's a logical time to step down, he said.

Hudson, who has been with the company over 28 years, is currently the Group's Chief Financial Officer.

Qantas noted that Hudson will continue in her current role while also being CEO designate and joining the Board, before taking over as the CEO following the 2023 Annual General Meeting. An announcement on a new CFO will be made in the months ahead.

She will be the company's 13th CEO in 103 years. Vanessa Hudson joined Qantas in 1994 and held many roles across the Group. Previously, Hudson was Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President for Qantas across the Americas and New Zealand.

Chairman Richard Goyder said, "Vanessa has a deep understanding of this business after almost three decades in a range of roles both onshore and offshore, across commercial, customer and finance. .. For the past five years Vanessa has had a direct hand in shaping our strategy as a member of the Group Management Committee, and her handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding."

In Australia, Qantas shares were trading at A$6.55, down 2.82 percent.