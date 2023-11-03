Qantas Chairman Says Shareholders To Vote Against Airline's Remuneration Report

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways Chairman Richard Goyder said that there will be an overwhelming vote against the company's remuneration report, which is almost a complete reversal of the 90-plus percent support in recent years.

Goyder acknowledged the impact of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC's allegations and a High Court decision on the ground handling matter, which landed within two weeks of each other.

The ACCC said in late-August that it launched action in the Federal Court of Australia alleging Qantas Airways engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct, by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.

"...there has been a substantial loss of trust in the national carrier....we have work to do to as we restore trust with customers and investors, and progress through the resolution of the ACCC allegations and compensation for the ground handling outsourcing," Goyder said at the airline's annual general meeting on Friday.