Qantas Expects To Consider Opportunities To Make Further Distributions
(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Qantas Group's (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) Chairman Richard Goyder said that, with net debt expected to be well below the company's target range at the end of the half, the board expects to consider opportunities to make further distributions according to financial framework.
Qantas announced a $400 million buyback in August, which is now 59 per cent complete.
At the AGM, Qantas' chief executive officer Alan Joyce said that the company's performance improved hugely in August and kept improving in September. Today, the company has released figures that show it was firmly back to pre-COVID levels of service in October - and in some cases, better.
Qantas is also prepared for a potential spike in sick leave if there is another wave of COVID, as it saw last summer. Therefore it is investing more than A$200 million this financial year on operational resilience, Alan Joyce said.
