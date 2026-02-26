Qantas H1 Net Profit Edges Up, Pre-tax Profit Down; To Buy Back Up To A$150 Mln Shares; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) reported Thursday slightly higher net profit in the first half of fiscal 2026, while pre-tax profit declined amid increase in revenues. In addition, the Board has resolved to announce an additional distribution of up to A$150 million, through an onmarket share buy-back.

In Australia, the shares were losing around 8.3 percent to trade at A$9.77.

Further, the Board has resolved to announce a base dividend of A$300 million, distributed as a fully franked interim dividend of 19.8 cents per share. The record date is March 11 and payment date is April 15.

In the first half, profit attributable to members of Qantas edged up 0.2 percent to A$925 million from last year's A$923 million. Earnings per share improved to 60.8 cents from 59.2 cents last year.

Profit before tax dropped 1 percent to A$1.307 billion from A$1.320 billion a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was A$1.46 billion, compared to A$1.39 billion last year. Underlying EBIT grew 5 percent year-over-year to A$1.59 billion.

Revenue and other income increased 6.3 percent to A$12.90 billion from A$12.13 billion a year ago. Net passenger revenue grew 6 percent to A$11.06 billion.

Group capacity in Available Seat Kilometres increased 4 percent, driven by growth across Qantas' Domestic and International operations.

Revenue Passenger Kilometres increased 3 percent, while Group's Seat Factor decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 85 percent. Group Unit Revenue increased 3 percent.

