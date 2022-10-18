|
18.10.2022 16:15:17
Qatar: TotalEnergies announces the startup of Al Kharsaah (800 MWp), one of the largest solar power plants in the Middle East
Paris, Doha, 18 October 2022 – The Al Kharsaah solar power plant developped by TotalEnergies and its partners QatarEnergy, and Marubeni was inaugurated today by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.The ceremony marked the completion of the construction works and the startup of the plant, which is now connected to the national grid.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
