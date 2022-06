Qatar: TotalEnergies the First Company Selected to Partner with QatarEnergy on the Giant North Field East LNG Project

Doha, June 12, 2022 – Following the request for proposals in relation to partner selection for the North Field East (NFE) liquified natural gas project, TotalEnergies has been awarded a 25% interest in a new joint venture (JV), alongside national company QatarEnergy (75%). The new JV will hold a 25% interest in the 32 million tons per annum (Mtpa) NFE project, equivalent to one 8 Mtpa LNG train.