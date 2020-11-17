Qatar Airways Launches its First Exclusive Programme for Students Worldwide

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways has launched a global programme exclusive to students worldwide. Student Club is powered by the airline's loyalty programme, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and offers a range of benefits curated for students to support them throughout their educational journey.

Members of Student Club will enjoy spectacular savings and bespoke benefits such as special fares on flights, extra baggage allowances, the flexibility to change the dates of their flight, complimentary Super Wi-Fi onboard, and more. They will also be automatically enrolled to Qatar Airways Privilege Club -- unlocking even greater rewards -- and will receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift as well as the opportunity to earn 5,000 Qmiles if they refer a friend to Student Club.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "Our brand new Student Club is designed specifically with students' needs in mind. Travel is an important part of their life, with many choosing to study abroad for the duration of their university career or for a semester. We also know that the long university vacations are a wonderful opportunity for students to visit family or friends or simply to explore the world. Having listened to the needs of our current student passengers, we are delighted to help them to aim for the skies with our Student Club."

The airline's new programme for students is part of its wider transformation of Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which is being redefined to ensure that passengers are rewarded for their continued loyalty and receive the very best offers and benefits.

As members of Privilege Club, students will earn Qmiles when travelling with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, or any of the airline's partners. Students can also earn Qmiles by using Qatar Airways credit cards and when shopping with Privilege Club retail and lifestyle partners. Qmiles can be redeemed for a range of exciting benefits including award flights, upgrades or extra baggage on Qatar Airways, shopping in Qatar Duty Free as well flights and hotel stays with partners.

Student Club members will receive a digital card, which can be stored in their mobile wallet or Qatar Airways mobile app, indicating their membership tier. All students in full- and part-time education aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to join the programme. To join Student Club, visit qatarairways.com/StudentClub.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named 'World's Best Airline' by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named 'Best Airline in the Middle East', 'World's Best Business Class', and 'Best Business Class Seat', in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted 'Skytrax Airline of the Year' title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

