Qatar Airways Launches New Star-Studded On-Board Safety Video

Airline presents a pre-match team-talk like never before

Stars of world football Neymar Jr., Robert Lewandowski and Cafu guide passengers through safety procedures in light-hearted film

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways has turned the pre-match team-talk into an entertaining safety video that will be shown on board flights before the end of the year. Featuring football legends past and present, the humorous video delivers important safety information with the help of personalities from the airline's ongoing partnerships with AS Roma, FC Bayern Munich and FIFA.

The film stars Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr., FC Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and AS Roma legend Cafu, who are led through the in-flight safety routine by a comedic double act of coach and kitman played by British television regular Jason Thorpe and comedy actor Ross Hatt.

This is a locker room like never before in which Lewandowski demonstrates how to use a life jacket, where Cafu helps a younger version of himself attach an oxygen mask and where Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. makes a special appearance to guide Qsuite passengers.

Directed by Peter Lydon, who co-wrote the script with award-winning creative agency 180 Kingsday, the six-minute film is designed for Qatar Airways' global, family audience. Mirroring the airline's latest campaigns, the film seeks to add a playful spin to a vital part of the in-flight experience.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: "At Qatar Airways, safety is priority one and we want to ensure everyone, including our most frequent travelers, watches our safety briefings. The wonderfully creative concept from 180 Kingsday will capture our passengers' attention whilst providing a fun, light-hearted video to get the in-flight entertainment underway. The level of quality and attention to detail in this video is paramount and I am sure the content will both inform and amuse our global passengers of all ages."

Kalle Hellzen, Executive Creative Director at 180 Kingsday, said: "Humor has been shown to increase memory, so there seems to be no better way to communicate such important information than by making it fun. As always, the world of Qatar Airways enchants."

Please follow this link to watch the video: https://youtu.be/OT3CLInWrk4 .

Qatar Airways holds an extensive global sports portfolio, sponsoring top-level sporting events and some of the biggest football clubs around the world including AS Roma, Boca Juniors and FC Bayern Munich. As official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways sponsors the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, reflecting the values of sport as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline's brand message - Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways was recently named 'Airline of the Year' for the fifth time by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class', 'Best Business Class Seat', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The world's fastest-growing airline has added several exciting new destinations to its growing network this year, including Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia; and Langkawi, Malaysia. The airline will add Gaborone, Botswana in 2019 to its extensive route network along with Luanda, Angola; and Osaka, Japan, in 2020.

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travelers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named 'World's Best Airline' by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It was also named 'Best Airline in the Middle East', 'World's Best Business Class' and 'Best Business Class Seat', in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite.

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry's first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 160 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

Oryx One, Qatar Airways' in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more.

Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves.

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world's leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 250 aircraft.

