Nanterre, 10 June 2024

Qatar Holding LLC steps down from the VINCI’s Board of Directors

Qatar Holding LLC has stepped down from its seat on the VINCI’s Board of Directors, held since the vote at the Shareholders’ General Meeting of 6 May 2010. The resignation will come into effect on 10 June 2024.

Qatar Holding LLC had taken on the directorship after Cegelec’s capital was transferred to VINCI.



