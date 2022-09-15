|
15.09.2022 02:17:00
QBE North America and Leading Cities Announce AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge Finalists
Entrepreneurs showcase their innovative solutions for a more resilient planet
BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Cities, a global nonprofit driving city resiliency and sustainability, in partnership with QBE Insurance Group revealed ten of the world's foremost urban technology startups in its QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge finalist line-up. Currently in its fourth year, the program has become one of the largest of its kind in the world and has had major success with its unique approach to bridging the gap between startup companies and cities. AcceliCITY alumni have already raised upwards of $400 million, and many have since deployed their solutions in cities to improve the equity, resilience and safety of our urban centers.
"Challenges such as climate change, population density, cyber risk, and pandemics are hastening the need to build thriving, resilient cities and implement new solutions that will change the world," said Mike Lake, President and CEO of Leading Cities. "The world's ability to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development goals and our commitment to making a meaningful impact towards climate resilience and sustainability is only intensified by our collaboration with QBE."
"As a company that helps people and businesses protect themselves from risk, QBE understands the role we can play in helping our cities and local governments build resiliency and prepare for the environmental and economic risks that they are faced with," said Chris Castaldo, Chief Financial Officer at QBE, who serves as Executive Sponsor of the program. "Our partnership with Leading Cities, which is in its fourth year, directly links our values and purpose to enable a more resilient future by supporting innovative solutions for our communities, customers, and employees."
This year, these globally sourced, expert-vetted startups were selected from among the more than 550 companies that applied from 70 countries. The entrepreneurs leading these ventures are committed to tackling common city challenges ranging from fresh food shortage, digital infrastructure and communications technology to public transportation, renewable energy, and more. Ninety semi-finalists were previously selected and participated in a business-to-government and capital acquisition focused, web-based curriculum. Each of these teams received one-on-one mentorship from global experts. Now, the ten finalists will forge ahead in the AcceliCITY Virtual Boot Camp (October 3rd to the 6th) and compete for $100,000 in pilot project funding.
AcceliCITY lowers the cost of innovation for startups as well as governments by reorganizing the innovation and implementation cycles for Smart City solutions. Leading Cities' AcceliCITY program connects startup's smart solutions directly with business users and provides the proper channels, training, and knowledge to implement in cities.About the Finalists
On September 13, 2022, Chris Castaldo and Mike Lake helped determine which two of these revolutionary organizations would receive a People's Choice Award along with $25,000 to support their dreams. SAVRpak and Stormseal were announced as the recipients of the awards and will now move forward to the final global competition in November.About Leading Cities
Leading Cities connects cities across the globe with innovations and insight to drive resiliency, equity, and sustainability. This is achieved by cultivating a global network of forward thinkers from the public, private, academic, and non-profit sectors as well as delivering advanced research, emerging trends and vetting solutions that will address urban challenges. The AcceliCITY program aims to de-risk innovation for cities by sourcing and vetting solutions that will answer their most pressing challenges. Additional information can be found at www.LeadingCities.org or by following Leading Cities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.About QBE
QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2021 results can be found at www.qbe.com.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qbe-north-america-and-leading-cities-announce-accelicity-resilience-challenge-finalists-301624843.html
SOURCE QBE North America
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch deutlich nach. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit einem leichten Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.